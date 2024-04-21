Do Aur Do Pyaar BO Report: Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz film sees growth, mints THIS much on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Vidya Balan and Illeana D'Cruz in Do Aur Do Pyaar

Vidya Balan, Prateek Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Senthil Ramamurthy starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar recently released in theatres. On the second day after its release, the film sees growth in numbers at the box office. Know how much the film Do Aur Do Pyaar earned on the second day after its release.According to a report in Sacnilk, Do Aur Do Pyaar earned around Rs 85 lakh in India net on its second day taking its total collection to Rs 1.40 crore. Do Aur Do Pyaar had an overall 13.72% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, April 20. The film earned Rs 50 lakhs on the first day.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Day 2 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 7.61%

Afternoon Shows: 15.30%

Evening Shows: 16.30%

Night Shows: 15.66%

Do Aur Do Pyaar tells the story of All four characters who are seen attempting to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness. The film is directed by director Shirsha Guha Thakurta and produced by Sameer Nair, Deepal Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banner of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production.

Whereas Ekta Kapoor's Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 earned just Rs 12 lakhs on the second day as per the early trend report of Sacnilk. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 had an overall 5.56% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, April 20. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee the film breaks Stereotypes, and boundaries, and moulds every individual in the story.

Also Read: 'His dedication level...', Amitabh Bachchan's look from Kalki 2898 AD leaves fans in awe | See pic

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured