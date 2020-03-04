Image Source : TWITTER Disney Plus Europe launch event cancelled due to coronavirus scare

Disney has cancelled its European launch event for its streaming service Disney Plus in the wake of coronavirus scare. The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in China, has spread to over 60 countries, including the US, Italy and Iran.

Disney was scheduled to be held the event on March 24 in London to mark the streaming service's launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

The event was to be followed by a press conference and panel discussions with journalists from across the continent invited to take part, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But the event now stands cancelled and instead, the studio will organise a Disney Plus executive press briefing via webcast for next week.

"Due to a number of media attendee cancellations and increasing concerns at the prospect of travelling internationally at this time, we have decided to cancel our Disney Plus launch events scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday," the company's spokesperson told the outlet.

Disney Plus is already available for people in Netherlands.