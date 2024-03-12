Diljit Dosanjh visits monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, calls it 'one love' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila will premiere only on Netflix.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is all geared up for his next flick Amar Singh Chamkila, has recently being posting several pictures and videos on Instagram of his visit to Himachal Pradesh. On Monday, Diljit again posted a video of himself visiting a monastery and meeting several monks.

He captioned the video and wrote, ''one love''. In the video, he can be also be seen gifting a sweatshirt to one of the young monks.

See the post:

Earlier, Diljit shared a series of pictures on the occasion of Maha Shivratri wherein he can be seen offering prayers to shivling.

Diljit on work front

The actor-singer will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali directorial titled Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will be a digital-only release and will land on streaming giant Netflix on April 12.

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

Amar Singh Chamkila's music was heavily influenced by the Punjabi village life, and his songs revolved around extra-marital relationships, coming of age, drinking, drug use, and the hot tempers of Punjabi men.

Apart from this, he also has Kareena Kapoor-starrer Crew, Jagdeep Sidhu's directorial Jatt & Juliet 3 and Detective Sherdil, also starring Boman Irani in key roles.

Diljit will reportedly also be seen in No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. He also has Punjab '95 in his kitty, which is based on the life of prominent human rights activist Jaswant Singh Kalra.

Also Read: 'Unke ander morals..': Arun Govil reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Also Read: Aamir Khan CONFIRMS casting of Sunny Deol's son in Lahore 1947