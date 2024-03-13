Did you know Alia Bhatt craved THIS Bengali sweet during pregnancy with Raha? Nutritionist reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt was pregnant with her first child in 2022.

Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, got married in 2022 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. This was around the time when their flick Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was about to release worldwide. Soon after their wedding, the duo announced their pregnancy and they were blessed with a baby girl, which they named Raha Kapoor. Now, a celebrity nutritionist Suman Agarwal in a recent podcast revealed that during her pregnancy, Alia would frequently order a specific Bengali sweet to satisfy her cravings.

Alia Bhatt's cravings during pregnancy

In a podcast with 9 and Beyond - The Pregnancy Podcast Show, Suman revealed that the Dear Zindagi actress craved for Nolen Gud Sandesh throughout her pregnancy. She even elaborated on the nutritional benefits related to each Indian sweet.

Recalling when Alia used to regularly call for the Bengali sweet, Suman said, ''So, I remember, throughout Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy she used to call for our Gud Sandesh which is Kolkata’s Nolen Gud Sandesh. Throughout the pregnancy, we have supplied that to her.''

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on work front

Alia Bhatt's latest offering as a producer, Poacher, is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. She was last seen in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.

She has several big projects in the lineup currently including Jigra, Jee Le Zaraa, Takht, Baiju Bawra, and The Huntress. She also has a film with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor after the massive success of Animal is all set for numerous big projects. One such film is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, wherein he will play Lord Ram. He also has sequel of Animal in his kitty. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming project.

