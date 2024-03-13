'When you play a tough cop..': Adah Sharma breaks silence on 'Bastar' being termed a 'propaganda' film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bastar: The Naxal story also stars Yashpal Sharma and Shilpa Shukla in key roles.

After the massive success of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma is all set to return with another film touted to be based on real-life incidents. Bastar: The Naxal Story is all set to release on March 15, and soon after its first teaser was unveiled, a section of people started terming the film as 'propaganda'. Now, the lead star of the film, Adah Sharma, has come forward and broke her silence on the issue.

In a chat with News18 Showsha, she defended the storyline of the film, which a section of people are claiming to be politically motivated.

''When you play a tough cop like Neeraj Mathur in Bastar, I want people to think that I portrayed her in the strongest, most fearless and powerful way. I want people to believe each word I’m saying in the film. When she says that 76 jawans were butchered and that she wants to gun them down, she’s saying it out of frustration because she saw the jawans being shot and chopped into pieces. I might not say it as Adah but Neerja would,'' she said.

''Once people watch the film, they’ll understand what it’s about. But like I said even during The Kerala Story, it’s a democracy – people can choose to watch a film or not, they can comment after watching a film or not. And we should also be respecting those who are making comments without watching the film because that’s their choice,'' she added.

Talking about how jawan of the Indian Army were harmed in a incident of Bastar, she further said, ''The reason why we’re able to sit and talk peacefully is because of our jawans. We should all be thankful to them. They (Naxals) butchered the people of their own country and I don’t stand for them because I love my country. For me, Bastar is a film about patriotism. So, I do stand by my film.''

For the unversed, Bastar: The Naxal Story also stars Yashpal Sharma, Naman Jain, Shilpa Shukla and Raima Sen in key roles. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen, who also helmed The Kerala Story.

