'Dhai kilo ka purse kyu...': Palak Tiwari gets brutally trolled for ignoring beggar | Watch video

Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari, often remains in the news, be it for her alleged relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan or when she becomes a target of trolls. Now, a video of the Bijlee Bijlee girl is doing rounds on the internet, following which she has become a target of trolls again. In the video, she can be seen coming out of a shop in Mumbai, after which a lady beggar wearing a burqa comes close to her and asks for money. Palak's reply to her has become the main attraction of the viral video. Palak can be heard saying ''cash nahi hai mere pass (I don't have cash). I am sorry,'' and walked away.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, Palak can be seen wearing a white kurti and has a handbag on her shoulder.

Netizens reaction

Soon after her video went viral on the internet, netizens began to troll her in the comment section and some of these reactions are way too hilarious.

One user wrote, ''Will spare crores of rupees but will never help a poor.'' Another one wrote, ''Thank God aunty didn't reply saying 'Koi ni beta, UPI kar do.'' A third user commented, ''Dhai kilo ka purse kyu.'' A fourth netizen wrote, ''Purse me lipstick hoga.''

Most of the social media users trolled Palak for her gesture towards the beggar but a few also wrote in favour of her. One user commented, ''God has given hands and legs. And these people don't work... Those who are actually physically handicapped should be given to them.''

On the work front, Palak Tiwari will next feature in Siddhant Kumar Sachdev's directorial The Virgin Tree. The film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh in key roles.

