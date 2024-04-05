Crew Box Office Report: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's film remains steady in opening week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew has remained steady throughout its first week at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted Rs 3 crore on Day 7, taking the total nett collection in India to Rs 43.75 crore. The budget of the film, covering production costs and advertising expenses, is reportedly around ₹60 crore. The Good Friday holiday boosted the film's business in its opening weekend. Especially in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata which made a big contribution to the first day's earnings. According to reports, The Crew has been released in 2000 theatres. It premiered in more than 1100 places in more than 75 countries.

Day-wise box office collection of Crew:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 9.25 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 9.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 10.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 4.2 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 3.5 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 3.3 crore

Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 3 crore

Total - Rs 43.75 crore

More deets about the film Crew

The storyline of the film revolves around three dedicated friends who work as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. There is a twist in her simple life when she finds herself entangled in the conspiracy of one person. The crew, produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network, not only has three lead actresses but its star cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, SLB's Deewani Mastani song gets featured on Oscars' official Instagram page | WATCH

Also Read: BB17 fame Mannara Chopra thanks 'Mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra, 'jiju' Nick for making her birthday 'special'