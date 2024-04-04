BB17 fame Mannara Chopra thanks 'Mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra, 'jiju' Nick for making her birthday 'special'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Mannara Chopra celebrated her 33rd birthday recently.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday in Mumbai, thanked her sister Priyanka Chopra and brother-in-law Nick Jonas in a 'special' note on Instagram. In her post, she shared a short video featuring a glimpse of her star-studded birthday bash, which was also attended by PeeCee and Nick. In the caption, she also answered her fans about the absence of her father in the video.

See Mannara's post:

Along with the video, Mannara wrote, ''“Thank you, Mimi Didi and Nick Jiju, for making my birthday so special with your presence. My Mami, who is the backbone of our family, deserves a special mention. And let’s not forget my brother, sister, and brother-in-law - Gucci, Mitali (Dora), and Aakash, who are my lifelines and the life of every family gathering.” And of course, my mom. “I was born to you, Mom, and this day is possible only because of you.”

Mentioning about her father's absence, she added, ''My apologies : I missed to add my dad videos, as few of you are asking me. He could not attend my birthday as he is still medically recovering.''

Priyanka's recent India visit

Priyanka came to India earlier this month with her daughter Malti. She also recently launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand. Nick reached Mumbai on March 18. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

On the work front

Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On Wednesday, she announced a collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich for his upcoming feature documentary titled Born Hungry. PeeCee will be producing the project and shared the news on her Instagram account wherein she posted an article with a note.

