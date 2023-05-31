'Coolie No.1', 'RHTDM', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 'Coolie No.1', 'RHTDM', 'F.A.L.T.U' posters

Cilt classic films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Coolie No.1', and 'F.A.L.T.U' are being adapted into animated films. The animated features will be bankrolled by renowned producer Vashu Bhagnani. The Veteran producer has ventured into the world of animation with DB Films and Animation. The animation studio is currently developing new as well as legacy IPs like the aforementioned titles into animation films.

These films are iconic and hold a strong recall value with audiences. And the producer aims to leverage their story acceptance and create captivating animated adaptations to reach global audiences. Talking about the same, the producer said, "DB Films & Animation represents our commitment to bringing India's rich and diverse stories to life through the captivating medium of animation. We believe that animation has the power to transcend boundaries and connect with audiences on a global scale."

Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Coolie No. 1 and F.A.L.T.U are one of such movies, which changed the entire plot of the genre be it love at first site, or the struggles to tackle the world. These movies stand alone in the entire list of Bollywood movies. R Madhavan's first Hindi film 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' may not have been successful at the box office at that time, but its songs are still etched in people's hearts. In this romantic film, apart from R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan were in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Govinda and Karishma Kapoor's Coolie No. 1 was one of the funniest movies of that era. This pairing always hit the box office hard with some burning box office collections. Helmed by Remo, F.A.L.T.U followed the story of four friends who almost fail their examinations and take to desperate measures to save their dismal futures.​ Jackky, Riteish, Remo and Puja got together on a social media live, reminiscing about the film and its success.

(With inputs from IANS)

