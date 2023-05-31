Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram teaser out; film previously titled SSMB28

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mahesh Babu in the teaser from Guntur Kaaram is all about swag.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu unveiled the title of his upcoming film, on the occasion of his father Krishna’s birth anniversary. Mahesh also shared a teaser of the film titled Guntur Kaaram. The film was tentatively titled SSMB28.

The visually captivating teaser immerses viewers in a world of adrenaline-fuelled action, led by dynamic Mahesh Babu. Accompanied by an electrifying background score, the teaser sets pulses racing and captures the essence of the high-octane actioner. Offering a glimpse into the film’s fiery protagonist, aptly encapsulated by the tagline highly inflammable, the remaining moments showcase the irresistible mass appeal of Guntur Kaaram. The promo concludes by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, with whom Mahesh Babu has previously worked in films such as Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Produced by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Sunil, Ramya Krishna, and Prakash Raj. While Thaman S has composed the songs for the movie, PS Vinod is heading the cinematography department, while Navin Nooli oversees editing.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on January 13, 2024.

Known for helming superhit films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), S/O Satyamurty (2015), and Attarintiki Daredi (2013), this is Trivikram Srinivas’ 12 the directorial venture.

Whereas Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film entered the Rs 200 crore club within 11 days of its release, despite earning mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The Telugu film has been directed by Parsuram and marked the maiden collaboration with Mahesh Babu. Actor Keerthy Suresh was paired with Mahesh for the first time. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu, was panned by a section of the audience for its controversial love track.

