Cinema Lovers Day: PVR INOX to reduce ticket prices on February 23 | Check details

Know offer on movie ticket prices for Cinema Lovers Day.

Cinema lovers can watch their favourite releases for a ticket price of Rs 99 in PVR INOX cinema chains on 'Cinema Lovers Day' this Friday, February 23, 2024.

Movie buffs can watch new releases like All India Rank, Article 370, Crackk and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Fighter or take their pick from Hollywood releases like Madame Web, The Holdovers and Bob Marley-One Love, Mean Girls and The Teachers Lounge in the Hollywood bucket.

Besides offering tickets at Rs 99 for the mainstream seats, PVR INOX has tailored an attractive price structure for audiences looking to celebrate the Cinema Lovers Day in premium formats as well, the company said in a release.

The cinema chain has reduced ticket price to Rs 199 for recliner seats and those keen on experiencing films in IMAX, 4DX, MX4D and gold category will also find ticket prices on discount.

"Movies hold a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, celebrated with unparalleled zeal.

We are thrilled to further amplify this celebration by commemorating 'Cinema Lovers Day', drawing inspiration from the success of 'National Cinema Day'," Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO PVR INOX Ltd, said.

''We welcome every Indian cinema lover to come and make the most of this occasion which is made exciting with a tremendous choice of movie titles available on the 23rd February,'' he added.

The celebratory offer of Rs 99 is applicable to all mainstream cinemas for all movie screenings booked for the February 23, 2024, across various Indian cities, except for southern states excluding Karnataka.

