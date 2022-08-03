BTS to perform even while doing military service? South Korea's Defence minister urges members to enlist

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BTS Military service update

BTS Military service update: South Korea's boy band BTS has been in the headlines for its military service enlistment for months now. The BTS members were supposed to enlist themselves in the service but they were exempted, considering their massive popularity and contribution to the culture. When the band announced that they are taking a break and will focus on their solo careers more, it was speculated that the upcoming military enlistment is the reason. While no news about the members enlisting themselves has been confirmed, South Korea's Defence minister has shared an update.

BTS' oldest member Jin will be turning 30 this December and K-pop stars are allowed to put off their service till the age limit of 30. As the deadline approaches, South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup said "Even if they join the military, there would be a way to give them a chance to practice and perform together if there are scheduled concerts abroad."

Lee told the parliamentary session as per a Reuters report, "As many people highly value (artists serving) in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more."

Fans have been hoping that BTS will be exempted from military service and continue to perform and make songs. There are also speculations that the time limit of the service will be changed for BTS-- they will have to serve for three weeks rather than the normal two years. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

South Korean Law on Military Service

According to Article 39 of the South Korean constitution, "All citizens shall have the duty of national defence under the conditions prescribed by Act." The act was implemented in July 1948. The 1957 act also states that it is mandatory for all men to serve in the military when they turn 19 years old.

While there has been no exemption for any K-pop stars, when it comes to BTS it can happen. In a 2019 UNESCO Forum of Ministers of Culture, Park Yang-woo said, "In the case of BTS, I personally wish I could allow exemptions for them under certain standards, but the Military Manpower Administration and the Ministry of National Defense are inclined to downsize the overall scope of the exemption."

BTS Members' Future Projects

Will BTS members get an exemption is a decision for the parliament to make but the members have already begun their solo journey. The Golden Hyung of BTS, J-Hope recently released his first solo album 'Jack In The Box' which turned out to be a massive hit. The rapper also performed at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. He was the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage of a major U.S. music festival.

The other members- RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook- are also gearing up to release their solo albums while Jin may go ahead to pursue a career in acting.

