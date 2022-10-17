BTS Military Service Confirmed: Jin, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, Jungkook and V to enlist

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS Military Service Confirmed

BTS Military Service Confirmed: Just when BTS ARMY was basking in the memories of the Busan concert, the label managing the Kpop boyband announced on Monday that the BTS members Jin, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, Jungkook and V will serve their military duty. While Jin will be the first member to enlist, the other members will follow accordingly. The news has left the fans sad and emotional. The company said, "We'll withdraw our request to delay Jin's enlistment at the end of the month and will follow the administration's enlistment procedures."

The statement regarding BTS' military service stated, "BigHit Music is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it's a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve.

Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

Image Source : TWITTERBigHit statement on BTS military service

Whether the band's seven members must serve in the army has been one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, was set to face possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service.

But the law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

Image Source : TWITTERBTS Military Service Confirmed

Meanwhile, when BTS Jin was asked about his Military service ahead of the band's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas, he said, "I have talked a lot with the company about military service. I talked about how I would entrust it to the company as much as possible. I believe what the company has to say is as good as my say."

During the Busan Concert this weekend, BTS Jin announced his next project. He revealed that after Jhope, he is the one who will be coming up with a single in collaboration with 'someone I admired for a long time.' Jin said, "I have a new album coming out. It’s not that big of a deal. It’s just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them."

DON'T MISS

Jungkook and BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's cute moments ARMY is in love with

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shares unseen rehearsal video from BTS Busan Concert; watch Run Bulletproof performance

Latest Entertainment News