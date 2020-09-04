Showik, Rhea Chakraborty's brother, detained by NCB to probe drug angle in Sushant's death

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ SHOWIKK BREAKING: Showik, Rhea Chakraborty's brother, detained by NCB

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik has been detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). A five-member team of NCB visited Rhea's house on Friday morning at 6:30 am. The raid was conducted a day after the Mumbai court sent alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra to seven-day custody of the NCB. Zaid had confessed that he used to deal with Showik regarding the buying and selling of drugs. NCB sources revealed that NCB has asked Showik to come to the office himself for interrogation but yesterday he wrote that he wanted to go to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. Showik requested NCB officers to take him along with them and do the interrogation. After completing the interrogation at the NCB office, Showik will appear before ED for questioning. In the search, NCB has seized laptops, hard drives and a few other digital pieces of evidence.

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda has also been detained and was taken to the NCB office for interrogation after searching his house for over two hours. Now there will be interrogation regarding the WhatsApp chats going viral. However, there is no possibility of arrest at the moment.

NCB takes Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda in custody, swoops home of Rhea Chakraborty pic.twitter.com/NHLzOxRlIF — India TV (@indiatvnews) September 4, 2020

The NCB registered a case last Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it. After registering the case, the NCB on the intervening night of August 27-28 carried out searches in Mumbai and two persons, namely Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora were arrested, and the 'bud' (curated marijuana) was recovered from their possession. The official said that the detailed network analysis and the follow-up investigation uncovered the linkages of Lakhani with Vilatra.

The official further said that Vilatra disclosed the amount as proceeds of drug peddling. The official said that Vilatra also disclosed that he is into drug peddling, especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money.

"Based on Vilatra interrogation, Abdul Basit Parihar was made to join the investigation. It was learnt that linkages of Parihar with the earlier accused persons on preliminary inquiry based on the details submitted by the ED, were found," the official said.

NCB source said that Parihar had connections with Samuel Miranda, who was also the close associate of Rhea Chakraborty. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on the instructions of Rhea's brother Showik.

