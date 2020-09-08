BREAKING: Rhea Chakraborty detained by NCB in drugs case | Sushant Death Probe UPDATES

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY/FANPAGE BREAKING: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

In another big development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has on Tuesday detained Rhea Chakraborty in its drug cartel probe. The Jalebi actress appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the third day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput today. On Monday, she appeared before the NCB for the second time and was subjected to an eight-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug-related allegations that have emerged in the death case. Rhea Chakraborty will be interrogated on her alleged role in the drug angle that has surfaced following Sushant's death, her brother Showik Chakraborty has already been remanded by NCB.

Rhea files complaint against Sushant's sister

Rhea Chakraborty filed a police complaint against Priyanka Singh, sister of her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, including others for sharing bogus medical prescription for the late actor. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed the news on Monday.

"Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person," said lawyer Maneshinde.

The statement further read: "When he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing schedule drugs, which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines."

Rhea's lawyer Manshinde issues statement after NCB summon

NCB summoned Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in the drugs probe. Her lawyer advocate Satish Maneshinde said that she is ready for arrest as this is a 'witch hunt' and that 'if loving someone was a crime, then she will face the consequences of her love'.

"Being innocent, she (Rhea) has not approached any court for anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI , ED and NCB", said Advocate Satish Maneshinde.

CBI PROBE

The CBI has recreated the sequence of events on the day of Rajput’s alleged suicide. They have referred the report of his post-mortem, done at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, to a team of doctors at AIIMS. The CBI took over the case from the Bihar Police, which had registered an FIR against Chakraborty and her family members based on Rajput’s father’s complaint.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and had been investigating whether he was suffering from depression and had felt slighted by film industry insiders and cliques.

More than a month later, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially, mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide.

The Bihar Police complaint led to investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the actor's financial status and his father's complaint that crores were taken out of his account. On Thursday, amid fresh allegations linked to drugs, Sushant Singh Rajput's father accused Rhea Chakraborty of "poisoning" his son.

