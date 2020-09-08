Tuesday, September 08, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty to be interrogated by NCB for third day
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty to be interrogated by NCB for third day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty filed a fresh complaint against the Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh on Monday, a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia and some others, alleging forgery. After an eight-hour grilling session on Monday by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the actress reached the Police Station to file her FIR. Today, she is expected to return for the third round of quizzing as the NCB officials continue their painstaking investigations to unravel the drugs angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2020 7:29 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took another big turn after actress Rhea Chakraborty filed a fresh complaint against the late actor's sister Priyanka Singh, a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia and some others, alleging forgery. After an eight-hour grilling session on Monday by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the actress reached the Police Station to file her FIR, In her six-page long complaint, the actress shared that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein "he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka".

The family as well as the family's lawyer Vikas Singh reacted to the FIR and said that it will not break their will to seek justice for the actor. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "Nothing’s gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR!" On the other hand, senior advocate Vikas Singh said, "Mumbai police shall not accept any such complaint as it would be a clear violation of the Supreme Court's order. The order clearly prohibits any other agency apart from CBI from registering any new complaint in this case."

Meanwhile, it was contemplated that Rhea Chakraborty will be arrested by the NCB on Monday after her interrogation since she has been accused of the same as her brother Showik Chakraborty who is in NCB custody till September 9. However, NCB officials allowed her to leave in the evening for the second day. She is expected to return for the third round of quizzing today. The 28-year-old actress, who has already been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, made her first visit to the NCB on Sunday, a day after her brother Showik was arrested. Besides Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, a domestic help Dipesh Sawant, two drug peddlers Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra are also in NCB custody.

  • Sep 08, 2020 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister reacts to FIR by Rhea Chakraborty

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also reacted to the FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty and said, "Nothing’s gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR!"

    She also urged the fans to have peaceful car rallies to show their support for the late actor and put up billboards to join the family in their fight to seek justice. She tweeted, "Put up Billboards and flyers in front of your home, on your car. Split into groups and have peaceful car rallies and tag me. Let’s make it into People’s Movement! We will not stop till the justice is served!"

  • Sep 08, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Will initiate contempt of court if police takes Rhea's plea forward: Vikas Singh

    Hours after Rhea Chakraborty filed a fresh complaint against Sushant Singh's sister Priyanka Singh, a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia and some others, alleging forgery, senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the late actor's family on Monday threatened that if the Mumbai Police takes this complaint forward, he would "initiate a request for contempt of court proceedings."

    "Mumbai police shall not accept any such complaint as it would be a clear violation of the Supreme Court's order. The order clearly prohibits any other agency apart from CBI from registering any new complaint in this case," said Singh at a press conference. "This is a clear attempt to deflect the mind of the people and derail the probe. If the Bandra Police will take this complaint forward, we will initiate contempt proceedings," he added.

