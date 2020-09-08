Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty to be interrogated by NCB for third day

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case took another big turn after actress Rhea Chakraborty filed a fresh complaint against the late actor's sister Priyanka Singh, a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia and some others, alleging forgery. After an eight-hour grilling session on Monday by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the actress reached the Police Station to file her FIR, In her six-page long complaint, the actress shared that Sushant passed away five days after he obtained a prescription wherein "he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka".

The family as well as the family's lawyer Vikas Singh reacted to the FIR and said that it will not break their will to seek justice for the actor. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, "Nothing’s gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR!" On the other hand, senior advocate Vikas Singh said, "Mumbai police shall not accept any such complaint as it would be a clear violation of the Supreme Court's order. The order clearly prohibits any other agency apart from CBI from registering any new complaint in this case."

ALSO READ | Zuber K. Khan stars in Sushant Singh Rajput inspired film backed by wife of Shruti Modi's lawyer

Meanwhile, it was contemplated that Rhea Chakraborty will be arrested by the NCB on Monday after her interrogation since she has been accused of the same as her brother Showik Chakraborty who is in NCB custody till September 9. However, NCB officials allowed her to leave in the evening for the second day. She is expected to return for the third round of quizzing today. The 28-year-old actress, who has already been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, made her first visit to the NCB on Sunday, a day after her brother Showik was arrested. Besides Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, a domestic help Dipesh Sawant, two drug peddlers Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra are also in NCB custody.

ALSO READ | Rhea's complaint with Mumbai Police ploy to derail CBI probe:Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

ALSO READ | What is Rhea Drugs Chat, why is Rhea Chakraborty being questioned by NCB | Sushant Death Case

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage