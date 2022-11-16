Box Office Report: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yasodha drops in Telugu states; Uunchai remains steady

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JEGANSAMMU/TARAN ADARSH Yasodha and Uunchai

Box Office Report: November seems to be a happy month for cinegoers as a tonne of new content in many different genres released. From multi-starrer drama to actioners, the box office is being dominated by the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer 'Yashoda', Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta's film 'Uunchai' and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is the sequel to the 2018 release Black Panther. While these films splash the ticket window, Rishab Shetty's blockbuster 'Kantara' is also unstoppable in its fifth week.

Yasodha drops in Telugu states

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recently released is having a steady run at the box office during the weekdays. After it suffered an expected drop on Monday (November 14), the film has been holding strong at the box office. However, in the Telugu states, Yashodha registered a major drop on the aforementioned date. According to Andhra Box Office, "#Yashoda dropped big on Monday in Telugu States by 60% over the Slow Friday. Needed an almost equally at par Monday for Distributors to cross the line."

According to trade reports, Yashoda is eyeing the Rs 30-crore mark worldwide and is expected to surpass the mark later this week. Not just this, Yashoda was also the No.1 Indian Movie at the UK Box office for this weekend.

Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai BO Report

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra, the film has been praised by one and all. Despite facing tough competition from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the film is doing exceptionally well at the Indian box office collection. Sooraj Barjatya's directorial venture opened in the theatres on November 11 and is growing by the day. The film saw its biggest jump on Sunday which took its total to Rs 10 crore plus. However, Uunchai saw an expected drop on Monday but still remains strong.



According to trade reports, on Day 5, the film collected around Rs 1.80 crore, taking the total earnings to Rs 13.84 crore. "The collections of the film can go to 16 crore nett by the end of the week, as its unlikely to drop much over the next two days. The acid test now is Friday which will see big competition in the form of Drishyam and that film will also target same audience as Drishyam like Uunchai is for mainly audiences outside the youth," Box Office India said.

