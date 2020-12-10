Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SURAJGODAMBE Bollywood makeup artist Suraj Godambe held with cocaine in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday arrested Bollywood makeup artist and hair stylist Suraj Godambe and seized cocaine from him in Mumbai, an official said. The NCB, which is conducting a probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, apprehended Godambe after a raid, the official said.

Godambe is a popular makeup artist and hair stylist and has worked with some big production houses, he said.

He will be produced before a court later in the day, the official said.

The NCB has been conducting searches in Mumbai since Tuesday and has arrested two persons, including drug peddler Rigel Mahakal, in connection with a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput''s death.

The probe agency seized ''charas'' worth Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 13.51 lakh cash during the searches, he said.