Birthday special: Raveena Tandon turns 46, here are some interesting facts about ‘mast mast girl’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon's birthday special

One of the most celebrated actresses of 90s, Raveena Tandon is celebrating her 46th birthday today. Be it her quirky dance moves or setting the screen on fire with her acting skills, the actress knew it all. She gained fame with her 1994 film Mohra opposite Akshay Kumar and never looked back after that. The song of the film ‘Tu cheez Badi hai mast mast’ gave her the title of the ‘Mast Mast Girl.’ Both her song and the film became blockbusters back then and are still remembered by the fans.

Apart from Akshay Kumar her jodi with superstar Govinda was much loved. The duo gave many hits like Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and many more.

Apart from her career graph, Raveena was in news for her personal life as well. Take a look at the actress’s some of the most interesting and lesser known facts.

Debut opposite Salman Khan:

Salman Khan is known to launch a lot of new age heroines. However, many few people know that Raveena Tandon also debuted opposite the megastar with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991

The secret behind her name:

Raveena Tandon's name is an amalgamation of her father Ravi Tandon and her mother's Veena Tandon’s names. However, she is also has a nickname, 'Munmun' which was given by actor Macmohan who also happens to be her maternal-uncle.

Raveena and Akshay Kumar’s relationship:

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon dated for quite a while before parting ways. After working together in Mohra, Raveena and Akshay became close and they later collaborated in many of the other films as well. The duo’s on-screen and off-screen chemistry was loved by fans.

Secret revelations of Raveena:

Raveena in Simi Garewal’s popular show Rendezvous admitted that she was in love with Akshay Kumar. As per her the actor had promised to marry her but never did. She also said that both were secretly engaged to each other.

Raveena-Shilpa-Akshay:

At that time reports were also making rounds that Akshay was also dating Shilpa Shetty alongwith Raveena. And reportedly that became the reason for her to breakup with him as she was fed up with the Akshay’s attitude.

Raveena adopted daughters before marriage:

Raveena Tandon was a single mother before marriage, she adopted two girls. She later got hitched to film distributor Anil Thadani with whom she has a son and a daughter.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage