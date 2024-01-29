Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui receives massive welcome in Dongri | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Munawar Faruqui receives massive welcome in Dongri

Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui visited Dongri, this afternoon, after exiting from BB house. A massive crowd was present in Dongri to welcome the Bigg Boss 17 winner. The 17 edition of Colors' reality show ended last night after host Salman Khan announced Munawar as its winner. TV actor Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up of this season.

The photos from Munawar's welcome at Dongri are going viral on social media. A huge crowd can be seen around Munawar's car and mostly everyone can be seen recording the winner's entrance. Viral Bhayani has also shared the images from the dongri, have a look at them here:

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui receives massive welcome in Dongri

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIBigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui receives massive welcome in Dongri

Bigg Boss 17 Finale

For the unversed, after weeks of anticipation, Bigg Boss 17 finally concluded with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner of the reality show, beating Abhishek Kumar in the final. After 15 weeks of clashes, fights, and emotional banters, the stand-up comedian bagged the coveted trophy. He not only won the trophy but also took home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car.

The grand finale began with comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Later they were joined by several celebrities and performers including Abdul Rozik, Sudesh Lehri, and Harsh Limbachiyaa among others. Of the top 5 finalists in Bigg Boss, the first to be evicted was Arun Mahashetty, then next was Ankita Lokhande. Mannara Chopra was the third person to be eliminated from the final race. The host of the show Salman Khan ended the suspense after a long time declaring Munawar as the winner.

Also Read: 'Jo real rishtey...', Munawar Faruqui on his friendship with Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande