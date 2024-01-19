Bigg Boss 17: Here's how you can be a part of Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 17 will conclude on January 28, 2024.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on Indian television. Fans often express their desire to live inside the BB House for a day or two and the makers of the show in one of the previous seasons allowed a few commoners to participate in the show. Now, if you are one such big Bigg Boss enthusiast and want to spend a day inside the BB House, then the makers of the show have announced a piece of good news for you. The makers have partnered with an online ticket-booking portal and invited the general public through an open contest.

More deets about the contest

This means that the fans who to date dreamed of living in Bigg Boss House can now make their dream come true if they win the contest. The ardent fans of the show can participate in the competition wherein they will have to answer a few questions apart from their basic details. One such question includes why they love Bigg Boss and how they are the biggest fan of the show. The other one asks participants about the qualities that will help them survive in the Bigg Boss House.

When can you participate?

This competition to win an entry inside Bigg Boss House will go live on January 22 and the winner will be announced on January 24, 2024. The special episode featuring highlights of the participants and their journey will be available on Jio Cinemas on January 30, 2024, adding to the excitement and entertainment.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

The grand finale episode will air on January 28, 2024, since no extension was given by the makers this season. The current housemates inside the BB House include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya.

