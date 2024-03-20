Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Triptii Dimri shares update on Kartik Aaryan-starrer, says 'you can expect a lot..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dharma Productions recently announced Triptii as the leading lady for Bad Newz, also starring Vicky Kaushal.

After the massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, Triptii Dimri made all the headlines for her performance in the film. She was even touted as the new 'National Crush Of India' for her short and memorable role in the film. Recently, she was announced as the new leading lady in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the actress, in a recent event, shared an update about the upcoming horror comedy.

You will see a lot of mystery, you can expect a lot of spooky elements and comedy,'' reported IANS quoting Triptii.

“It’s going to be something new and fresh and beautiful, of course,” she added, while talking about the film on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Deets about Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, is the third installment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan, and was released in 2007. It featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

The second installment was released in 2022. The film featured Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik.

Triptii Dimri's career at a glance

Triptii’s career graph changed right after the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal released, even though she has delivered stellar performances in films like Bulbbul, Qala and Laila Majnu.

Earlier this week, Dharma Productions unveiled a series of first look poster of Bad Newz featuring Triptii as its leading lady. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk and will hit the big screens on July 19, 2024. Post theatrical release, it will land on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from these, Triptti also has Dhadak 2, Animal Park and Aashiqui 3 in her kitty. She also has a project alongside South star Yash, which will be directed by Narthan.

