Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Report: Manoj Bajpayee's film records a slow start, earns THIS much on Day 1

Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film Bhaiyya Ji, which is a revenge drama, failed to attract the audience to cinemas on its opening day. As per Sacnilk.com, the film managed to collect just Rs 1.3 crore on Friday. However, the numbers are much better than his previous theatrical release Joram, which according to Bollywood Hungama minted just Rs 40 lakh in its first week. Bhaiyya Ji is expected to perform better on the weekend, as the film garnered mostly mixed to positive reviews from film critics.

On the occupancy front, the film had an overall 9.45 per cent occupancy on Friday, with a major contribution coming from its night shows.

Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film

Manoj Bajpayee appeared in many films and web shows like The Family Man, Satya, and Gangs of Wasseypur and won the hearts of the audience with his strong performances. The three-time National award-winning actor has played powerful roles for the last 30 years. Now once again, the actor will be seen in an action avatar. His 100th film, titled Bhaiyya Ji was announced last week. Manoj is going to start his new innings as a producer earlier this year.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Suvinder Pal Vicky, the film also stars Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma and Jatin Goswami in important roles. In the film, Manoj's brother is killed by a strong man in the government, whose death the actor can be seen taking revenge for.

Vinod Bhonushali and Samiksha Shaila Oswal have produced this movie. The film is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki. Before this, he had produced Manoj's brilliant movie only Ek Banda Kafi Hai. Bhaiyya Ji will be released on May 24 2024.

