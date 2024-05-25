Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan showcase romantic chemistry in 'Soni Soni' song

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM SONG Ishq Vishk Rebound will release in theatres on June 21.

Ishq Vishk Rebound's second song titled 'Soni Soni' was unveiled on Friday evening by the film's makers. It features romantic chemistry between Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan. Darshan Raval is one of the singers, who has lent his voice for the song and the singer too shared it on his social media handles. Sharing the song, he wrote, ''Hearing this song you'd say, ''tu meri bann ja.'' The song is composed by Rochak Kohli, with lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini. Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi and Rochak Kohli have lent their voices to the track.

Check out the song:

The film marks Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan's debut. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan, the film's story revolves around modern love, relationships and friendships. Recently, makers unveiled the title track 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar'. Taking to Instagram, Rohit dropped the song video and captioned the post, which read, "It's love at first sight with the title track of #IshqVishkRebound.#|shqVishkPyaarVyaar OUT NOW. In cinemas on 21st June 2024! #PyaarKaSecondRound."

Watch the song:

'Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar' is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by none other than Sonu Nigam with Nikhita Gandhi featuring Mellow D As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hookstep previously conceptualised by Ahmed Khan.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

Also Read: Kajol-Prabhu Deva to reunite after 27 years, Charan Tej Uppalapati set for Bollywood debut