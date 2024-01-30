'Be it the way...', Vicky Jain shares special post for Ankita Lokhane post Bigg Boss 17

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande who were part of Bigg Boss 17 hogged a lot of limelight in the show, be it their fights or their disagreements. But despite that, they came out strong till the end of the show. Vicky Jain recently shared a special appreciation post for his wife Ankita.

Vicky Jain shared a bunch of pictures on social media and wrote in the caption, "Ankita you did the Jains & the Lokhandes proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, har cheez mai you were the best and I'm sure saare tuhmare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tuhmare liye".

In the pictures shared by Vicky Jain, the couple were shown posing, holding hands and hugging. Ankita Lokhande looked ethereal in a white saree, while Ankita Lokhande looked dapper in a black ensemble.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered as a couple in the Bigg Boss house. They faced many ups and downs inside the house. Ankita was one of the top 5 finalists after being evicted from the show. . Ankita was the fourth finalist to be eliminated from the reality show.

