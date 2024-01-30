Tuesday, January 30, 2024
     
Has Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner found love in Peregrine Pearson? actress shares post

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner was recently on a trip with her rumoured boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. She even shared pictures on social media. Scroll down to read more.

Snigdha Behera New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2024 12:31 IST
Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner is having the best time of her life! The actress who was having a tough time dealing with her divorce is finally breathing in relief. Sophie Turner was recently having her gala time with her rumoured boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

The Game of Thrones took to social media and posted a bunch of pictures. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Jagerbomb anyone?". Fans thronged the comment section and expressed happiness for her. One user said, "It's giving: Sansa". Another user wrote, "Living her best life". "Queen in the North: Winter Queen edition", wrote the third user. 

Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023. The duo tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together named Willa, and a second daughter. For the unversed, Sophie Turner is popularly known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. She even received an Emmy Award nomination in 2019 and also starred in several action projects including the X-Men franchise. On the other hand, Joe Jonas is part of Jonas Brothers which is a rock band consisting of Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. 

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

Peregrine Pearson, whose actual name is Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson is an aristocrat. He is the 5th Viscount Cowdray in line. He is the heir to the Cowdray Estate, located in West Sussex. 

