Bajrang Dal gets Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan poster removed from outside theater in Pune | VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been surrounded by controversies since the first song of the film 'Besharam Rang' was released on the internet. While many political people and others expressed their concern over 'saffron colored bikini', protests to boycott the film also surfaced. Now, Bajrang Dal has removed the poster of Pathan outside a movie theater called Rahul Cinema in Shivajinagar in Pune. This is not the first instance, earlier, members of VHP and Bajrang Dal vandalized the posters of the film in an Ahmedabad mall.

Several videos circulating on social media showed VHP and Bajrang Dal members shouting slogans, tearing the film’s poster and stomping on large cutouts of "Pathaan", which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Other than the color of the bikini in the film Pathan, the lyrics of the song also courted objections after which protests were seen across the country.

Bajrang dal has also threatened that they won't allow the film to release in Gujarat. “We want the makers of ‘Pathaan’ to remove the words ‘besharam rang’ from the song and also scenes where the actress is seen in a saffron dress in the song. We will not allow Pathaan's screening in Gujarat if these two changes are not made. Though we are also against the movie's title, because it propagates love jihad, our main demand at present is about that song," Bajrang Dal's north Gujarat president Jwalit Mehta said Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput added that "Besharam Rang" should ideally be dropped from the movie.

Meanwhile, the censor board asked the production banner Yash Raj Films to implement changes and submit the revised version of the movie before its release on January 25. It did not specify what changes. CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said the committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film "including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release”.

Besides, a complaint has been filed before a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika and others for “hurting religious sentiments” of Hindus in the song.

