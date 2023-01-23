Salman Khan-Shah Rukh come together: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser to debut on big screen with Pathaan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh and Salman Khan's film Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan-Shah Rukh come together: With the rumour mills churning and Salman Khan's latest cinematic offering having been the talk of the town for the past several months, the adulating fans of Salman Khan are in for a big pre-Eid treat towards the last week of this month. The makers of Salman Khan's latest film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', are all set to treat the eagerly awaiting audiences with the teaser video. The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be screened in cinema halls alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan all across the country on the 25th of January. Later it will be available on YouTube and other digital platforms.

Sharing a still from the movie, Salman Khan tweeted about the teaser release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pathaan shows, thus giving his fans, and the audiences in general, an early start to the celebrations.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects from a Salman Khan film - action, comedy, drama and romance.

The film will bring the superstar on the silver screen in a full-fledged avatar after his last three outings, 'Antim: The Final Truth', in which he shared the screen with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, the Telugu film 'Godfather', in which he was seen with megastar Chiranjeevi and Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Ved in which Salman performed a special number.

The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

