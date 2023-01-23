KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Fake photos of actress from haldi ceremony go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will tie the knot soon

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: As Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty is set to tie the nuptial knot with her long time boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul on Monday, a picture of the actress is currently going viral. The picture, which is being claimed to be from the haldi ceremony of the actress, shows wedding attendees applying haldi to the actress. It is being shared across fan pages and has gone viral on social media.

However, the picture in question is fake. It is from a shot of Athiya's film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. Take a look at the photo here:

'Motichoor Chaknachoor', which released in 2019, also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead and tells the story of an NRI businessman, who while trying to find a wife back home in Bhopal, meets his much younger neighbour, Anita Awasthi. Anita wants to marry someone settled abroad, what ensues is a series of humorous events peppered with drama.

Meanwhile, as per media reports, the wedding ceremony will see a mix of guests from the film and cricket world. The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, M.S. Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Following the footsteps of the 2021 KatVic wedding, Athiya and K.L. Rahul have also imposed a no-phone policy.

Meanwhile, both Athiya and Rahul have their roots in Karnataka. While Rahul was born in the state capital Bengaluru, Athiya who was born in Mumbai and is of Tulu descent with her father, Bollywood's very own Anna, Suniel Shetty belonging to Mangalore.

While Suniel was recently seen in the streaming show 'Dharavi Bank' as a ruthless antagonist, it's been some time that Athiya has been on screen. K.L. Rahul, on the other hand, is currently witnessing a slump in his cricketing career as he seems to be out of form for the time being.

