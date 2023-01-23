Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha's fresh pairing is a treat for eyes | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are coming together for the first time for Luv Ranjan's upcoming romcom film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film is touted to be a completely fresh take on love and romance in the modern era. Going by the posters and the trailer, the film promises to be a fun ride as it appears to be a quirky take on relationships. Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, the film will have stand-up comedian, Anubhav Singh Bassi, who will make his acting debut.

The trailer begins with Ranbir telling his friend how it is easy these days to begin a relationship but difficult to break it off. As he meets Shraddha Kapoor, the two flirt a little and thus begin their twisted tale of love. The two want to get rid of each other without being blamed for it. They meet each other's families, celebrate festivals together and also go on holiday. In the midst of all this, they don't forget to tease each other. The film in an instant will remind you of Luv Ranjan's previous movies Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety. And given that we have seen Ranbir in films like Bachna Ae Hassen and Yeh JAwani Hai Deewani. He seems fit for the role. Shraddha, on the other hand, looks pretty and easily gets into the skin of her character. Watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer video here:

According to the official synopsis of the film, "Madness ensues when a 'Player' in the world of romantic relationships finds a girl who's a worthy opponent. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film that believes Love is a battle of wits. Let the love games begin." The upcoming film is directed by Luv Ranjan, who is known for films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Akaash Vani'.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is also occupied with his next film 'Animal'. He is right now enjoying his fatherhood and he is often spotted with his wife Alia Bhatt. Unlike 'Animal' which is a gangster drama, his film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is for all age groups.

