Badshah takes a dig at Adipurush while praising Shivanshu Soni's Ramayana act on India's Best Dancer

Prabhas' Adipurush seems to be one of the biggest duds of 2023. A retelling of the Ramayana opened to heightened emotions in theaters, however, the film ended up as a huge disappointment as reviews weren't favourable. Also, it fell prey to several controversies over its dialogues and VFX. And now rapper Badshah has taken an indirect jibe at Adipurush on India's Best Dancer Season 3.

Badshah's jibe

Badshah made a witty remark while praising Shivanshu Soni's performance as they depicted Ramayana in their dance performance. While praising the performance, Badshah took a dig at Adipurush and said, "600 crores ke bina 600 crores vali feel de di aapne (Without spending 600 crores, you have given a performance worth 600 crores)."

Meanwhile, Adipurush was released on June 16 and collected over Rs 125 crore in India. Besides Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. The film was under scrutiny for hurting religious sentiments through its dialogues.

Manoj Muntashir apologises for hurting sentiments

The film's dialogue writer issued an unconditional apology on social media. He shared a note that read, "I accept people's emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Adipurush is the most-expensive Hindi film ever made. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar, Adipurush also saw Vatsal Seth as Indrajit, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana, Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari, Krishna Kotian as Dashratha, and Trupti Todarmal as Sarama.

About Adipurush

Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. The film faced an outright rejection from the audience for making a mockery of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. Many Hindu organisations have called for a ban.

