Krushna Abhishek tags Mama Govinda in Instagram post amid 7-year-long fight, says 'I use to love...'

The rift between Krushna Abhishek and his maternal uncle and actor Govinda has been in the headlines since 2018. Krushna made sure to skip all The Kapil Sharma Show episodes which featured Govinda or his wife Sunita Ahuja as guests. However, the comedian had tried to mend things between the families at certain interviews and platforms. While the two have repeatedly shared statements against one another, seems like things are better now. Recently, Krushna took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he was seen dancing on a set. What caught everyone’s attention was the caption, in which he tagged his mama Govinda and recalled his childhood days.

Dropping the video, he wrote, "Dancing has always been my passion since my childhood, when use to travel with my mama @govinda_herono1 on sets n see him dancing and acting I use to love that, n today on sets doing the same thing am loving it." He also added a red heart emoji. While Govinda has not reacted to the post, it has left their fans wondering if everything is fine now between Govinda and Krushna.

Krushna-Govinda's spat

The feud between superstar Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek seems to have ended as the former has accepted Krushna's apology publicly. During Maniesh Paul's recent podcast, Govinda put an end to the longstanding cold war between the two which started with Krushna accusing his uncle of not coming to meet his children in the hospital.

The 'Hadh Kar Di Aapne' actor later called him a liar for claiming so. But, now the two have mended their broken relationship. Maniesh shared a snippet from his podcast on his Instagram where Govinda can be seen forgiving Krushna and telling him to relax and cheer up. "You are my favourite sister's kids. I have got so much love from her. You guys didn't get that love from her. I feel very sad about it. But I am not like that. Do not let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness. You are not either. You are always forgiven."

Krushna took to the comments section of the video and wrote, "Love him too" with a heart and a hug emoji.

