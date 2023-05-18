Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja faces backlash for entering Mahakal temple's garbha-griha with handbag

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNITA AHUJA Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has landed in trouble! The star-wife, who was seen visiting Ujjain's Mahakal temple on May 15, carried a handbag to the temple's garbha-griha (sanctum sanctorum), which seems to have gone against the rules. In the viral pictures, Sunita can be seen carrying her handbag inside the sanctum sanctorum. Reportedly, it is prohibited to carry a bag inside the Mahakal temple.

In the viral pictures, Sunita carried her handbag inside the sanctum sanctorum despite the ban, which created a stir on social media. Netizens were quick to notice that 'no one from the security team stopped her from entering the temple while she was breaking a major rule.' According to the reports, the incident raised questions on the temple's security and the matter was escalated to the concerned authorities. In one of the pictures, she is also seen posing with the temple's priest while carrying her handbag. She also shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Had a wonderful darshan at Mahakal ujjain."

Recently, Sunita Ahuja was in the news for slamming Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh as she dismissed his claim that the former gave him an allowance of Rs 2,000 per month during his early days in Mumbai. ALSO READ: Jennifer Mistry didn't quit but was SACKED from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Sunita said Krushna and Arti had not been truthful, when they spoke about Govinda giving Krushna Rs 2000 per month as an allowance during his early days. As Sunita got irritated while talking about them, she told Bollywood Bubble, "Please don’t ask about them. Because whatever they spoke on your show was not the truth, that’s why I am getting irritated. He will never say anything to them. Now I repent that why did I take care of them... Why did they lie that Govinda gave us just ₹2000. He (Govinda) did not help us, so when they say so it's fine with you (Sunita asked Govinda). That’s not right. He went to Maniesh Paul’s show too. When they don’t care about talking in media and all then I don’t know why you (Govinda) are so much bothered."

