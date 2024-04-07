Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to have better opening day, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan lags behind in advance booking

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidaan advance booking

On the occasion of this Eid, there will be a clash at the box office. Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan are ready to compete with each other this Wednesday. There is a lot of buzz on social media regarding both the movies. One film is a biopic of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, and the other is an action entertainer. After Shaitaan, Maidaan will be Ajay Devgn's second film of this year. Whereas, Akshay and Tiger will share screen space with each other for the first time with their first movie of this year.

How much was the advance booking collection?

Both the films are making good collections in advance booking. But at the same time both are also competing with each other. In the figures till the afternoon of the first day, the film Maidaan was ahead of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. At the same time, in the figures that have come out on Sunday morning, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has gone ahead in the race. According to Sacknilk's report, 7693 tickets of Ajay Devgn's film have been sold. The film's collection for the first day has reached Rs 16 lakh.

Audience showed more interest in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

9486 tickets of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar have been sold. This is when the film got 2630 shows. However, the film has also earned well in the same figures. According to the report of Sacknilk, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan has done a business of up to Rs 27 lakh.

Both, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan will be released in IMAX 3D. Where Priyamani will be seen sharing screenspace with Ajay foer the first time. On the other hand, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar will be seen opposite Akshay and Tiger. Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a supporting role in Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

