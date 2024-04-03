R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan becomes 3rd film to earn Rs 200 crore worldwide this year

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Shaitaan becomes 3rd film to earn 200 crore worldwide this year

It has been 26 days since Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan was released in theatres. This film had a very strong start at the box office. As soon as it arrived, Shaitaan shook the throne of all the films at the box office. Not only in India, Shaitaan has taken over the global box office as well. However, after the release of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu's Crew, Shaitaan's steps faltered a bit, but despite this, the film did not stop from achieving a milestone at the world box office.

Shaitaan hits a double century across the world

Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan and Jyothika starrer supernatural film got a lot of love from the people in the theatre. By eliminating films like Yoddha, Article 370 Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Shaitaan Box Office soon earned Rs 180 crores. However, 'Crew', which was released in theaters on Friday, March 29, became the biggest thorn in Shaitaan's path of earning. However, leaving everyone behind, this film earned Rs 201 crore on Tuesday. Let us tell you that apart from Fighter and HanuMan, Shaitaan is the third film of this year, which has earned Rs 200 crore worldwide.

This much earnings in overseas markets in 26 days

It has taken Shaitaan four weeks to reach this figure. Ajay Devgn's birthday has proved to be lucky for him. Along with Shaitaan, he has become one of the 200 crore stars. Talking about the overseas collection of this supernatural thriller, it has done a business of around Rs 32 crores worldwide.

Ajay will next be seen in Boney Kapoor's Maidaan. This sports drama will be released on April 10th. Apart from this, Ajay will also be seen in Raid 2 with Vani Kapoor, Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Tabu and Singham Again with Kareena, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

