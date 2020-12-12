Audience wait to watch Tanmay Ssingh's love story as Sayonee trailer storms social media with over 10L views

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAKIB271 Sayonee trailer storms social media with over 10L views

Lucky Nadiadwala Morani and D&T Productions’ ‘Sayonee’ has introduces two new talents- Tanmay Ssingh and Musskan Sethi in Bollywood, but guess what? People are loving them. The trailer of “Sayonee” has stormed the social media with over 10 Lakh views. The trailer has become a massive rage and is being viewed on loop by the audience. This musical action drama has all the ingredients of a drama, action and love.

The high octane action sequences and the music has become a part of every conversation. Most importantly the lead actor Tanmay Ssingh is enjoying his share of female attention ever since the trailer launched. ‘Sayonee’ revolves around the story of Tanmay and Musskan's love story. However, when Musskan gets kidnapped, Tanmay leaves no stone unturned to rescue his soulmate.

Interestingly, we also see Rahul Roy in the trailer in a never-seen-before avatar, probably a gangster.

Directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and Abhay Singhal, ‘Sayonee’ also stars Yograj Singh and Upasana Singh.

Taking about the film and trailer producers Mohomed Morani and Lucky Morani said, “We are overwhelmed with the response so far. We assure you that the trailer is just 20% of what the film has to offer.”

“The response has been phenomenal so far. I am happy, excited and nervous for 18th December” says Tanmay Ssingh.

The musical thriller is scheduled to release on December 18.

Take a look at the trailer here: