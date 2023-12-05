Asit Modi BREAKS silence on the boycott of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash is the most-watched sitcom on Hindi television. The show has been successfully running for over a decade now and has garnered a massive fan following. And fans are now boycotting the show after makers made a false promise to bring back Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. However, Asit Modi recently issued a statement in which he shared that the show is not going off-air. He also shared that the hunt for Dayaben's character is underway.

He mentioned that even though it is taking, the character will be back soon. "I'm here to entertain myand I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it’s my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap,” he said.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani played the role of Daya Jethala Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is known as the Garba Queen. The actress went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and has not returned since then.

The popular sitcom series recently completed 15 years. The show is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It is produced by Asit Kumar Modi. The series takes place at the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds.

