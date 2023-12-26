Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's wedding diaries: Actor-Filmmaker shares pictures from nikah ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's wedding

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan recently tied the knot at sister Arpita Khan's home in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family. Arbaaz Khan took to social media to share their moments from their nikah ceremony. The close knitted affair was very heartwarming and every bit dreamy.

Along with the set of pictures, the actor-filmmaker wrote in the caption, "It’s you. It’s me. It’s us." In the third picture, the whole Khan family were clicked together as well. Director Farah Khan commented with a lot of heart emojis. Fans wished the couple with a lot of hearts.

Recently, a video went viral on social media in which Salman Khan is seen grooving to the tunes of Tere Mast Mast Do Nain with Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan. Salman Khan was accompanied by his sister Alvira, and nephew Arhaan Khan. Harshdeep Kaur was singing live at the wedding and also sang the Dil Diya Gallan, from Tiger Zinda Hai. Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Shura Khan on December 24. From Sajid Khan to Raveena Tandon, several celebrities attended the wedding ceremony.

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan got divorced from Malaika Arora on May 11, 2017, after 19 years of marriage. The duo is co-parenting their son. The actor then dated public figure Georgia Andriani, however, the duo broke up mutually. The actor met Shura Khan on the set of his latest film, Patna Shukla and the duo fell head over heels in love with each other.

