AR Rahman's Jai Ho played twice at banquet hosted for PM Modi at Louvre Museum in Paris | WATCH

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a banquet dinner to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris. He welcomed PM Modi and French First Lady Brigitte Macron and what stole the cake was AR Rahman's Jai Ho song played twice at the dinner.

Composed by AR Rahman, Jai Ho received the Oscars for Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009. Besides, the song also won Best Song Written for a Motion Picture at the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010.

Meanwhile, actor R Madhavan, who also attended the banquet dinner, shared a series of photos on his Instagram wherein he can be seen posing with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille Day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honour of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations. The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture."

