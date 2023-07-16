Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal fly out of Mumbai ahead of actress' birthday

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leaves for a vacation at undisclosed location

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of the most loved B-Town couple, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. The duo reportedly went on a vacation to celebrate Katrina's birthday on July 16. However, the place of their destination is still unknown and soon after their airport pics went viral, fans started speculating about their travel plans. Both Katrina and Vicky were on a US tour recently and the former shared a couple of pictures from their cozy moments.

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen wearing a floral full-sleeved top and pairing it with sky-blue coloured denim. On the other hand, Vicky donned a white round-neck t-shirt and track pants along with a black-coloured jacket. Both the stars also wore sunglasses while entering the airport.

Talking about her birthday last year, the couple went on a vacation along with friends Mini Mathur and her husband Kabir Khan, and a few others.

On the professional front

This year, Katrina Kaif didn't have any releases on the big screens so far. She was last seen in Phone Bhoot, released in 2022, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. However, the next big release for her is Salman Khan-starrer and much-awaited flicks of this year, Tiger 3. The film will hit the theatres in November and also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. Apart from this, she also has Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film will also feature Sanjay Kapoor and Radhika Apte and is expected to release next year.

On the other hand, Vikcy Kaushal had a good 2023 so far on the work front. His recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke performed well at the box office and will soon land on the OTT platform as well.

Up next for Vicky is Sam Bahadur, which is a biopic on India's first Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He will play the lead in the film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It will release in December this year.

Besides this, he has a couple of more projects in the pipeline including Dunki, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and The Great Indian Family.

