APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary: Films, web shows based on life of ‘Missile Man’ of India

APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is popularly known as the ‘Missile Man’ of India. The scientist and scholar served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. Hailing from the small village of Ramesharwam to working in India's top institutes and from giving the country some of the most advanced arsenals to taking up a seat in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, Dr Kalam’s life story has inspired millions. Today, on the birth anniversary of one of the greatest scientists in Indian history, here are some of the films and web shows that gave a glimpse of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's inspirational journey.

Rocketry

Based on the controversial life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan, R Madhavan's film shows brief glimpses of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

I am Kalam

Released in the year 2011, the film gathered positive feedback from the netizens and premiered at the Cannes film festival in 2010. A special screening of the film was held at former president APJ Abdul Kalam’s Delhi residence.

Rocket Boys

The web show revolves around the lives of nuclear physicists Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha, and follows their journey as they set out to create the Indian space programme. In a few episodes it also makes references to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

A Little Dream

Directed by P. Dhanapal, the film was a documentary which showcased the story of Abdul Kalam from Rameshwaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, which concluded with a visual presentation of the poem "A Song of Youth", written by Dr Kalam.

My Hero Kalam

Released in the year 2018, the film was made in the Kannada language and showcased the story of Dr Kalam from his childhood to becoming one of the greatest scientists in the country.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (in making)

The biopic drama film was announced in 2020 and the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film in the presence of BJP leader Prakash Javdekar. Produced by Jagadeesh Daneti, Suvarna Pappu & John Martin, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

