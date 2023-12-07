Animal Box Office Report: Ranbir Kapoor's film enters Rs 500 cr club after Day 6 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Animal was released in cinemas on December 1

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal has created a havoc at the box office globally ever since it was released on December 1. Despite being released alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, the film has remained unstoppable and is shattering major box office records even after six days of its theatrical release. Now under just one week, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has achieved another milestone by grosssing over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office.

As per Sacnilk Entertainment, Animal has become the fourth Bollywood film after Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan to achieve this feat. As per the portal, the action drama starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role grossed huge 481 crores worldwide in the first 5 days, and with today's collection (first Wednesday), it has crossed 500 crores gross with a worldwide total expected to be in the range of 525 crores at the end of the day.

Talking about its nett collection at the Indian box office, the film currently stands at Rs 312.96 crore. As per the early estimates, Animal minted nearly Rs 30 crore on December 6. Trade analysts are predicting that the film will easily surpass the Rs 400 crore mark after its second Sunday, as there is no big release on the cards this weekend.

Also Read: 'Abram stole the attention': Shah Rukh Khan attends The Archies premiere with family | WATCH

About the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Latest Entertainment News