Amrapali: Ankita Lokhande shares first look from series, music composer Ismail Darbar to make comeback

There is no stopping for Ankita Lokhande. The actress has remained in the limelight ever since her appearance in Bigg Boss 17. After featuring alongside Randeep Hooda in Swantantrya Veer Savarkar, and a music album with Vicky Jain, the actress will now be seen in an upcoming series titled Amrapali.

Along with the first look from the series, the caption read, "Presenting @lokhandeankita as #Amrapali, the epitome of strength, grace, and resilience. This captivating series delves into the untold saga of the royal courtesan, revealing her journey filled with emotions and challenges. Stay tuned for this grand spectacle, produced by @officiallegendstudios The series marks the much-awaited comeback of the musical maestro @ismaildarbarofficial."

Fans were stunned seeing her first look and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Wow, I now understand when she said she’s working NON STOP". Another user wrote, "God have better plans for you that's why you don't won trophy of big bossu won the real achievements". "This looks amazing! I'm so happy for you. Congratulations sweetheart.

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She played the role of Yamunabai Savarkar. Directed by Randeep Hooda and produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. The film starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial was released in theatres on March 2, in two languages – Hindi and Marathi.

The actress participated in the popular TV reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Ankita being one of the most popular contestants of the season finished at 4th position and was one of the finalists of the season. Her husband too was a part of the show as a housemate but was eliminated ahead of the grand finale due to less vote count.

