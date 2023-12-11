Amitabh Bachchan meets fans with grandson Agastya Nanda | See pictures

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan with grandson Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandfather as his grandson Agastya Nanda followed in his footsteps and entered the film industry with his latest film The Archies. The actor took to social media to share a few pictures he had clicked while the duo were greeting fans. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "T 4856 - Sunoo !!". Fans flooded the comment section to wish them all the best". One user said, "Sunao jee, it's hard to be at the top for so long as you have been. 5Ps are your strength. Hats off to your perseverance, punctuality, patience, perfection and positivity!". Another user said, "Best wishes for Agastya for more films in the future".

The Archies, which marked the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor premiered on Netflix on December 7. A special screening of Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film was held a couple of days earlier in Mumbai and had several celebrities in attendance, including the entire Bachchan family, who came to support Agastya.

Amitabh Bachchan along with wife Jaya Bachchan as well as Aishwarya Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan were seen at the screening.

The Archies is a teen musical film based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Also Read: Animal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 400 crore mark | Deets Inside

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu launches her own production house Tralala, shares post on Instagram

Latest Entertainment News