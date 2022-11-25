Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund co-star 'Babu Chhetri' arrested for theft in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Babu Chhetri

Priyanshu Kshatriya (18), who played a prominent role in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Jhund", has been arrested for an alleged theft, Nagpur city police said on Thursday. Pradeep Mondawe (64), a resident of Mankapur area, had filed a complaint about theft of jewellery and cash worth Rs 5 lakh from his house, said a police official.

The police apprehended a minor suspect who disclosed Kshatriya's alleged involvement in the crime and the latter was arrested on Tuesday, the official said.

He was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till November 25. The stolen items were recovered from a pigeon box in Gaddigodam area, the official said. The area, incidentally, features in Nagraj Manjule-directed "Jhund".

Kshatriya had been earlier arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones of train passengers, the police official said.

About Jhund

Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku is a sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. The film gives a glimpse of the universe of a notorious street gang that engages in petty crimes and other illegal activities and how they're shaped into a football team by Big B's character of a coach. The film has been directed by National Award-winning director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

The film was released in cinemas on March 4, 2022. The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Latest Entertainment News