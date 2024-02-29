Allahabad High Court rejects Jaya Prada's plea to quash non-bailable warrant against her

Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
Jaya PRada's petition seeking quashing of non-bailable warrant against her gets rejected by the Allahabad High Court. Know details about the case below.

Reported By : Imran Laeek Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Published on: February 29, 2024 14:37 IST
jaya prada high court
Image Source : PTI Jaya Prada joined BJP in 2019.

Actress and former Member of Parliament (MP) Jaya Prada has landed in trouble again, after her petition seeking quashing of non-bailable warrants against her gets rejected by the Allahabad High Court. Non-bailable warrants was issued against the veteran actress in case of violation of election code of conduct and inflammatory statements. The High Court rejected this petition considering it baseless.

A petition was filed in the High Court demanding to cancel the order of the trial court. 

On Thursday, a single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh heard the case. During the hearing, Jaya Prada's lawyers told the court that they want to file a new application with some new facts and new documents. The lawyers sought permission from the court to withdraw both the petitions on this basis. The court accepted the request of Jaya's lawyers and allowed the petitions to be withdrawn.

What actually happened?

The court rejected the applications on the basis of withdrawal of the petitions. Both the cases against the actress were filed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Both these cases are related to violation of code of conduct in Rampur. Despite summons being issued from Rampur District Court in both the cases, she did not appear in the court. After this a non-bailable warrant was issued against Jaya Prada.

On Thursday, she was declared to be absconding by a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur after she failed to appear for hearings for two cases against her. The cases pertains to the violation of the election code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where she was a BJP candidate.

For the unversed, Jaya Prada became a Rajya Sabha MP and then a Lok Sabha MP. She joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.

