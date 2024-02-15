Alia Bhatt unveils trailer of crime thriller show Poacher, series to arrive on THIS platform

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Poacher will premiere on Prime Video on February 23.

Alia Bhatt and Amazon Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the trailer of Original crime thriller series titled Poacher. The upcoming web series is written, created and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, which tells the story of one of the biggest crime rackets in India. Touted to be inspired from real-life events, Poacher revolves around the storyline of largest ivory poaching also involving cold-blooded murders, silent victims, and a 'never before seen' world of crime.

Watch the trailer:

The upcoming crime thriller series features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. Poacher is produced by QC Entertainment and Alia Bhatt is board as an executive producer with her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Poacher will premiere on Prime Video not only in India but over 240 nations and territories across the world on February 23. It can be streamed in various languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and will have subtitles in over 35 langauges.

Netizens' reaction to trailer

Soon after the trailer was unveiled on social media, netizens started expressing their views on it. One user wrote, ''Oh yes! Can’t wait to witness this amazing project.'' ''Executive producer @aliaabhatt this is such a sensitive yet an important issue to be talked about! Congratulations team!'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Can't wait to watch this masterpiece.''

Trailer launch event

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Thursday shared several pictures and videos from the trailer launch event. Alia Bhatt was also present at the event along with Sushant Sreeram, director of Prime Video, Manish Menghani, director of content licensing in Prime Video, and director of the web series, Richie Mehta.

The lead cast, Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathews and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, were also present at the trailer launch.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Alia Bhatt with team of Poacher

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAlia Bhatt was present at the trailer launch event of Poacher.

