Allu Arjun jets off to Berlin for THIS special reason

Pan-India star Allu Arjun is all set to grace the Berlin Film Festival for a special screening of his mega-blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise. During his visit, Arjun will be seen having a conversation with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers during his visit. Also, he will interact with the international press alongside the screening.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise

The first instalment depicts the rise of a coolie Pushpa Raj in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The Pushpa franchise has gained global success with Pushpa The Rise in countries such as Russia, US, Gulf, Australia and UK.

More deets about Pushpa 2

Last month, the makers of the film reconfirmed the release date with a new poster. Along with the poster, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "200 Days for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE... #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release worldwide on 15th August 2024.''

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music is given by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. Fans across the country have been eagerly waiting for the release date of the sequel of Pushpa.

The film’s second instalment christened Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release on August 15. Directed by Sukumar, the film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's much awaited flick Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles.

