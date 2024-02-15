Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Aditya Narayan's concert row: 'Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Narayan and Munawar Faruqui

Singer Aditya Narayan, son of legendary singer Udit Narayan, was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons. A video of him from a concert recently went viral wherein he can be seen snatching and throwing a fan's mobile phone in the crowd. Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens started trolling the Tattad Tattad singer for his behaviour with the crowd. Now, Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui on his X (formerly Twitter) account took a dig at Aditya Narayan by altering the lyrics of a song sung by the singer's father.

''Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega,'' the BB17 winner wrote.

See the post:

Here's what happened

In the viral video, Aditya can be seen performing on Aaj Ki Raat song from Shah Rukh Khan's Don when he appeared to be losing his cool. He then snatched the fan's phone and threw it into the crowd before he continued his performance.

As per the video, Aditya was performing live at his concert at Rungta R2 in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

Not only the audience present in the concert were shocked by the singer's behaviour but social media users too expressed their anger towards him.

Watch the viral video:

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the video went viral, social media user came out in huge numbers and trolled Aditya for his behaviour. One user wrote, ''His father is so humble but his attitude is just opposite.'' ''Why are people gathered in large numbers to hear this below average singer. There will be many bathroom singers better than him.,'' added another. A third user commented, ''FIR should be registered for damage of personal property. Law is there for such irresponsible actions.''

