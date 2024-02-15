'Abhi hum khud bachche hai': Ankita Lokhande on family planning with Vicky Jain

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were amongst the most loved contestants in Bigg Boss 17.

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain recently participated in the popular reality television show, Bigg Boss 17. The duo was amongst the most popular contestants of the season. However, during the show, the two have had several ups and downs in their relationship and were often seen fighting with each other. After the show, the lovebirds are regularly seen hanging out together and with friends.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the Pavitra Rishta fame spilled the beans about her plans of starting a family with Vicky Jain. She said, ''Abhi toh hum khud bacche hain!'' ''Yes, we have given that a thought!'' Vicky added.

Talkibg about the fights Vicky-Ankita had inside the BB House, following which even their families had to involve to sort things out. The actress said, ''Perfect couple ki ladaai nahi hoti kya? Vahi perfect couple hota hai.''

Vicky intervened and said, '' I don't totally agree. Another side to your personality comes out on that show. Maybe that side comes out which is not your personality in real life. You lead a life of your choice normally outside, give time to family. Life is very different. That is not real marriage what people saw on the show, this is the real marriage.''

''You are a contestant as well, everyone has a different way of seeing things. You see it from your side. We were not conencted to the outside world, so we didn't think about that world. You don't have to worry about (our marriage) Today the feeling is maybe we only want to remember the good things,'' he added.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 17 and finished at 4th position. On the other hand, Vicky Jain was eliminated from the show in the finale week, missing his chances from being among the top 5 finalists.

Also Read: Allu Arjun jets off to Berlin for THIS special reason

Also Read: Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Aditya Narayan's concert row: 'Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega'